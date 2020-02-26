First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,101 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock worth $4,534,407. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.