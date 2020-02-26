First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,165 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

