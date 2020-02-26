First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,981 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Sterling Construction worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

