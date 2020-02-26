First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,255 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Colfax by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colfax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.