First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,481 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 324,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

