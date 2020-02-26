First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 664,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,186,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 574,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

TNDM stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

