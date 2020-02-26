FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $8,131.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX and Liqui. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, Livecoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.