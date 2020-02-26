FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $133,829.00 and $53.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00070706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000826 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,761.85 or 0.99908113 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

