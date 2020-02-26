FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises approximately 5.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of FirstService worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.