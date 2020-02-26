Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $259,385.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $259,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,903.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 917,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

