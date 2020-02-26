Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 186,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 177,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

