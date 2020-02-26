Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FBC stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

