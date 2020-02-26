FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of FleetCor Technologies worth $80,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $288.38 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.69.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

