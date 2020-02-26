FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Cfra upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.65.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $292.88. 268,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,362. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.69.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

