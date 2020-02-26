FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average is $298.69. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

