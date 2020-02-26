Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977,878 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Flex worth $35,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 32.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 270,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,026 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

FLEX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,142. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

