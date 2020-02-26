FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Shares of FXL stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching A$1.76 ($1.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.95. FlexiGroup has a 1 year low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.41. The company has a market capitalization of $694.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

FlexiGroup Company Profile

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

