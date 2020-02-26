FLIP Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $569,822.00 and approximately $370.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

