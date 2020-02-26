Flit Token (FLT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $96,713.00 and $20,934.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00696263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00070706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007608 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

