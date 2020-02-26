Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

