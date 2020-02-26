FlypMe Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $160,010.00 and $9.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.