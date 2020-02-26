Fmr LLC Buys 308,486 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Regency Centers worth $265,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.