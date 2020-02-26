Fmr LLC Buys 960,421 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $248,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 629,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

