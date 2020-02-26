Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,021,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330,788 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 11.83% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $259,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.