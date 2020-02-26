Fmr LLC Has $231.26 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,521 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.01% of National Vision worth $231,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.