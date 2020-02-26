Fmr LLC Has $232.37 Million Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Slack worth $232,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Slack by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Slack by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,095 shares of company stock worth $4,558,613.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

