Fmr LLC Has $235.15 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,666,943 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.00% of Gildan Activewear worth $235,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.