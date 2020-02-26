Fmr LLC Has $235.80 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,981 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.08% of Capri worth $235,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,082,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

