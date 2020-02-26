Fmr LLC Has $253.88 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 304,312 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.97% of Sensata Technologies worth $253,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

