Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $237,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

