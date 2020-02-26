Fmr LLC Purchases 207,626 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 16.89% of Cardlytics worth $242,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $1,395,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,761 shares of company stock worth $26,890,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.65.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

