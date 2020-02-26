Fmr LLC Purchases 219,151 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,151 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.38% of Altice USA worth $240,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,019.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 650,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,300,000 after buying an additional 339,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

