Fmr LLC Purchases 55,244 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Cummins worth $231,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 412,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cummins by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cummins by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Cummins by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

NYSE CMI opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

