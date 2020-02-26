Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,696 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Trade Desk worth $239,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,109 shares of company stock worth $46,815,130. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $173.60 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

