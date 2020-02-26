Fmr LLC Sells 1,214,516 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,947,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214,516 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.48% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $235,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

BDN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

