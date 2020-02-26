Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 74,544,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,520,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 362.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

