Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lowered by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,427 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 55,860,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,520,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

