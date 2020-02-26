Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the January 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $287,269.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $133,785.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,860 shares of company stock worth $3,395,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FSCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.55. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.