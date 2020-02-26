Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $10,076.32 in Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $10,076.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

