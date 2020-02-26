Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $19,696.59 in Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 267 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $19,696.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,560.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

