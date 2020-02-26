Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,110. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,926 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,269. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

