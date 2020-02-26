Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,754 Shares

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,594,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

