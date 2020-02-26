Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of research firms have commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FET stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

