Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get FOX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 60,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,802. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.