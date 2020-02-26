Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 164,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

