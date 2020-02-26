Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 819,606 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $45,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

FCX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 19,579,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,850,864. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

