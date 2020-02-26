Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2020

guidance to EPS.

Shares of FRPT traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,389. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -522.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

