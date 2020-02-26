Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

FRPT opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

