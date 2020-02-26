Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 688.88 ($9.06).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 718.86 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 654.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 652.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

