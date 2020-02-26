Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 1,271,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

